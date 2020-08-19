Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $17.89 Million Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,894,000. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE makes up approximately 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,119 shares of company stock worth $15,236,652 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,853. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.20. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

