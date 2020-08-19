Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.90. 1,727,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $345.12. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

