Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Down 15%

Cordoba Minerals Corp (CVE:CDB) shares traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 1,000,006 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 393% from the average session volume of 202,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of $34.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

About Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

