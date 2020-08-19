Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the July 30th total of 24,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, EVP Renee R. Anderson acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,113 shares in the company, valued at $411,913.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $66,748.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Core Molding Technologies stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 12.87% of Core Molding Technologies worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,810. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

