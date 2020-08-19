Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00047881 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, GDAC, Coinone and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $175.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,780.19 or 1.00402849 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002379 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000548 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00164771 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004875 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 259,674,788 coins and its circulating supply is 201,890,185 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

