COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PD) Trading Up 1.4%

COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PD) was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.07, approximately 15,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

About COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PD)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

