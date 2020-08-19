Couchain (COU) Hits Market Cap of $5,299.25

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $5,299.25 and approximately $15.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last week, Couchain has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.69 or 0.05520302 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045694 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,199,005,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

