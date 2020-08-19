Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coupa Software by 638.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,971,000 after purchasing an additional 457,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,024,000 after purchasing an additional 327,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.52. The company had a trading volume of 511,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,255. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -221.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.31. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $319.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total transaction of $269,809.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $187,036.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $1,307,187.99. Insiders have sold a total of 138,748 shares of company stock valued at $37,965,816 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

