CPChain (CPC) Price Reaches $0.0023

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, CPChain has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One CPChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. CPChain has a total market cap of $855,520.25 and approximately $69,987.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00751841 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011739 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00063564 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004590 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001077 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

