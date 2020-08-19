CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives Media Impact Rating of 1.00

Media coverage about CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CPS Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

