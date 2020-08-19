CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:NCYF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.47

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and traded as low as $47.86. CQS New City High Yield Fund shares last traded at $48.35, with a volume of 368,594 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $204.56 million and a PE ratio of 25.45.

Get CQS New City High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. CQS New City High Yield Fund’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In other news, insider Duncan Baxter bought 97,564 shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £47,806.36 ($62,500.14).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.