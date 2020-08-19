Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

CREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cree by 21.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $469,424,000 after buying an additional 2,327,626 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,990,380 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $318,799,000 after purchasing an additional 123,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cree by 115.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,327 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cree during the second quarter worth $121,420,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cree by 20.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 290,923 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CREE traded down $5.89 on Wednesday, reaching $62.55. 83,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,712. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.17. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

