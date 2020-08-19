Cree Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,600 put options on the company. This is an increase of 975% compared to the average daily volume of 335 put options.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 50.0% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 100.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

