Critical Comparison: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) versus Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MV Oil Trust and Eca Marcellus Trust I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 86.45% N/A 85.30% Eca Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Eca Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $12.99 million 2.66 $12.07 million N/A N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Eca Marcellus Trust I.

Risk and Volatility

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eca Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Eca Marcellus Trust I on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Eca Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

