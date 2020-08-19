Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Stock Price

Press coverage about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a daily sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.03. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

