Crocs (CROX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX):

8/1/2020 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/30/2020 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $29.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Crocs is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/30/2020 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

6/23/2020 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. All Crocs shoes feature Croslite material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant qualities that Crocs fans have known and love. Crocs celebrates the fun of being a little different and encourages fans to Find Your Fun in every colorful pair of shoes. “

CROX stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 660.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

