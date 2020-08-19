Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

In related news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,973.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.64. 1,217,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,228. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

