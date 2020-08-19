Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.03). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 1,729.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CRON. BidaskClub downgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

CRON traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 3,251,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.89. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

