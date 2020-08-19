Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $500,680.10 and approximately $566.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001548 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00478424 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00018977 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011803 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003040 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.