CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,500 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 164,415 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCLP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

