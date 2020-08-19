Cummins (CMI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cummins (NYSE: CMI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/7/2020 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $171.00 to $199.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $210.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $203.00 to $244.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $185.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $192.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $192.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $171.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

CMI opened at $209.91 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Cummins Inc alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.