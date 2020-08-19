CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.0% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.18. 7,119,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,886,025. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

