Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Cyberark Software worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,466. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 124.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.31. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.71.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

