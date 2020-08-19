DAEX Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $9,048.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.69 or 0.05520302 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045694 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.