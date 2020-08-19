Daicel Corporation (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

Daicel Corporation (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 259,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DACHF remained flat at $$9.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 771. Daicel has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Daicel Company Profile

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides cellulose acetate for LCD optical films, acetate fiber, plastics, separation membranes, photographic films and X-ray films, LCD polarizing panels protective films, cosmetics, paints, binders for adhesives, and inks; acetate tow for cigarette filters; carboxymethyl cellulose, hydroxyethyl cellulose, and microfibrillated fibers for use in foods, medicines, cosmetics, and electronic materials; and cellulose plastics for glass frames, toys, and writing instruments.

