Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading Up 5.7%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.29, approximately 78,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 62,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBL. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000.

