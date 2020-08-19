Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1,265.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 135,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 64.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 54,548 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 112,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,378. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

