Dart Group (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Trading Down 25.7%

Dart Group PLC (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) traded down 25.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, 1,010 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 24,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Separately, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dart Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Dart Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

