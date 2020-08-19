DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Tops $0.0194 on Exchanges

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.64 or 0.05510772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003496 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00045476 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

