Databroker Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Databroker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $12,625.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Databroker has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $652.16 or 0.05556645 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00046205 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.