Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 2,355,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,096,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $23.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88.

In related news, Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 279,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,322,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,648,980. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,199,000 shares of company stock worth $1,003,780.

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

