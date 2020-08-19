Datum Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $14,343.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00039152 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.47 or 0.05476192 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

DAT is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.