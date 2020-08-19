DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVDCY. Citigroup lowered DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of DVDCY opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

