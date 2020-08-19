DEAPcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $765,989.00 (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One DEAPcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $765,989.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00140601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.01768768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00190971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00136589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

