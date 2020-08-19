DecentBet Hits Market Cap of $444,650.42 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $444,650.42 and $5.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039355 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.40 or 0.05496393 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003585 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00045790 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars.

