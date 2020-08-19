DECOIN (DTEP) Hits Market Cap of $4.16 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded up 54.6% against the US dollar. DECOIN has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $10,673.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001155 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 74,464,802 coins and its circulating supply is 53,389,762 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

