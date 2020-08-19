Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 989.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,178,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,035 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,281,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,567,000 after buying an additional 1,019,810 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $26,465,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,933,000 after buying an additional 893,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

