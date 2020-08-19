Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,796 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 55,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. 14,222,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,735,648. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

