Delta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.4% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The firm has a market cap of $299.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.