Delta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.6% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. 19,251,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,434,975. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

