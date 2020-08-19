Delta Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,489,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

RTX stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,727,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,938,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.