Delta Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.8% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $136.51. 8,670,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $336.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,237 shares of company stock valued at $36,121,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

