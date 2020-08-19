Delta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.38. 1,519,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

