Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 3,162 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises about 2.4% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,752. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.29. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.