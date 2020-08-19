Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 6,570 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.3% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 61.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $112.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,387,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,778,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

