Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 7,072 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S comprises 3.0% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,668 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 109,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.92. 214,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $347.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average is $109.24. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $122.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

