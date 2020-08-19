Delta Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.55 and a 200-day moving average of $227.91. The firm has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $549,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

