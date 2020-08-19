Delta Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.18. 21,102,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,173,959. The company has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

