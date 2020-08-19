DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.88% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $84,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. 3,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.