Desjardins Weighs in on Auto Prop Reit’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Sunday, August 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th.

